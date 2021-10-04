Menu
Rishard D. Watkins
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
WATKINS, Rishard D., departed this life September 26, 2021. He is survived by his devoted mother, Denise Ferguson (Darryl); father, William Polk (Trecia); two sons, Rishard Watkins Jr. and Devon Watkins; devoted brother, Kenneth Reavis Jr.; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 N 25th St., Richmond, VA
Oct
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Oct
5
Interment
Oakwood Cemetery
3101 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Sending condolences and prayers.
Lisa Scales
October 5, 2021
I'm at a lost for words.He's going to be greatly missed.I knew you for such a short time,but it was all I needed because you made a lasting impression on my .
Patricia C Dennie
October 5, 2021
Just wanted to stop by and give love to my class mate at this Tuff time in her life. for u and ur Family
Bobby Foster
October 5, 2021
Sending my love and prayers to Rishard Watkins Mother,Father and Family may God be please with Brother Rishard
Dj big Bubb
October 5, 2021
Our Condolences To You And Your Family Prayers For Y´all So Sorry For Y´all Loss!!! RIP Rishard From Tony Jefferson & Family
Tony Jefferson
Other
October 4, 2021
With heartfelt Sympathy from the Young Family
Mr & Mrs Karl Young
Other
October 4, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
October 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Taylor Family
October 3, 2021
