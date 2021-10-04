WATKINS, Rishard D., departed this life September 26, 2021. He is survived by his devoted mother, Denise Ferguson (Darryl); father, William Polk (Trecia); two sons, Rishard Watkins Jr. and Devon Watkins; devoted brother, Kenneth Reavis Jr.; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2021.