LANDIN, Rita Felthaus, died on December 15, 2021, of complications following a fall in her home at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond, Virginia. She was 96 years old. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, David Carl Landin; and her son, Steven John Landin (Frances). She is survived by her children, David Craig Landin (Susan), Kathleen Landin Arberg (Charles) and Rita Jeanne Landin Loderick. She was a beloved grandmother to seven lucky grandchildren, Mary Stuart Landin Harms (Jonathan), Alexander Craig Landin, David Reed Landin, Andrew Walton Arberg, Cary Landin Arberg Bruch (William), Whitney Ryan Landin, Emma Gabel Loderick; and a proud great-grandmother to Henry Whitson Harms and William Greer Harms.
Rita was one of six children. She was predeceased by her brother, John Joseph Felthaus Jr.; and her sisters, Kathleen Felthaus Billingsley and Mary Lou Felthaus. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Felthaus Farley, Judith Felthaus Kemp (William); and 17 nieces and nephews.
Rita was born on January 11, 1925 in Richmond to Jessie Moore and John Joseph Felthaus. Her birth at their Ellwood Avenue home no doubt filled the little house with joy, but also to the brim, as she joined her parents, her brother and two sisters. She attended St. Benedict's Catholic School, Hill and Lee Middle Schools and Thomas Jefferson High School. Rita was fun-loving and bright. Her excursions growing up included going to Norfolk to visit her Aunt Blanche and Uncle Whitney and, as a teenager, to Virginia Beach with her older sisters, Kitty and Mary Lou, where they stayed at classic spots on the oceanfront like The Fitzhugh Hotel, were introduced to Big Band music and danced under the stars at the Cavalier Beach Club. Those trips were the beginnings of traditions her family observes to this day, enjoying stays at the beach every summer. For years, she would pack up her kids, an electric frying pan, sand chairs and plenty of window fans to haul to the beach. Her meals prepared there were legendary, from crab cakes to batches of spaghetti, enough to feed the crowd of relatives and friends that showed up every summer. Later in life, she and David continued the tradition, spending beach vacations with their children and grandchildren, and they spent many happy winter months in Naples, Florida with David's brother, Bob and his wife, Bea. Nothing gave Rita greater pleasure than what she called a "bluebird" day and a view of the ocean.
In her wildest dreams, Rita could never have foreseen the changes her life would undergo as the country became embroiled in World War II. She had graduated from high school, was living at home with her parents – by then the family had grown to include her two younger sisters, Barbara and Judy – and she was working for the telephone company. Her occasional getaways with girlfriends to the beach now showed the signs of war: curfews, blackout rules on the beachfront, rations and other wartime restrictions. In spite of the times, she had fun! Young pilots stationed in Richmond as they trained and prepared for departure to their assignments overseas could not help but notice this lovely Richmonder, a regular skater at a local roller rink. One day, a pilot in Richmond for a month of training before reporting to duty in England visited the rink with a friend and spotted Rita as she skated. She captured his heart that day (and broke a number of hopeful hearts in the process). Much later in life, David wrote a note to Rita including the phone number she gave him that day, saying it was one he would never forget because it changed his life.
Their children didn't particularly view their parents as risk-takers. Yet Rita and David's 67-year marriage was based on a chance meeting, a mere month of dating while David awaited his departure to England and a year of corresponding. The couple exchanged letters and photos while David flew 84 missions from Bottisham Airfield, including three on D-Day. There were photos of David with his buddies on bicycles in Cambridge. And there were iconic photos snapped of Rita striking poses with friends through the seasons, marked with sweet handwritten notes to David. The lighthearted letters and photos belied the realities of the times and the risk that they might not see each other again – yet over that year, impossibly separated by thousands of miles and the impacts of war, their romance grew. In 1944, David returned to the States and was stationed in Yuma, Arizona, training pilots. The gutsy 19-year-old who had never traveled far embarked on the adventure of a lifetime, leaving her family behind and taking the long journey by train from Richmond to Yuma to marry David. In January 1945, their life together began on a wing and a prayer in a part of the country that neither knew. As they navigated a new marriage and explored their new world in Arizona, the war that brought them together approached its end. David left military service and the couple moved back east. Their lives settled predictably into moves prompted by work and family – settling first in Pennsylvania, with the birth of their first child, then to Rochester, New York, with the birth of their second child, and finally returning to Richmond in 1952, where their third and fourth children were born. Rita created a warm and welcoming home and enjoyed entertaining. There were annual holiday brunches with her big extended family, summer gatherings for dinners on the grill, homemade birthday cakes to mark every birthday. She was active in the community, participating in local garden, women's and investment clubs and volunteering at McGuire Veterans Hospital in the spinal cord injury unit, St. Mary's and Henrico Doctors Hospitals and St. Bridget's Catholic School. She and David traveled extensively in their retirement years, often with friends and fighter pilot groups, always returning from each trip laden with treasures for their children and grandchildren. The effects of her beautiful smile, easy laugh, warmth, wit and wisdom lingered wherever she went. She was a good listener, a great hugger and had uncanny intuition and spot-on judgment that she employed to keep her children in line (for the most part) and in partnering with David in business and managing their household. She marveled that she lived to see the addition of a second great-grandchild and took each day as a gift. She will be truly missed by the many whose lives she touched.
A private interment will be held in Hollywood Cemetery. A remembrance celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Rita's memory may be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 980214, Richmond, Va. 23284, https://www.support.vcu.edu/give/Massey
. Online condolences may be made at www.blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.