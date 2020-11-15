BAGBY, Rita Marshall, 79, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. Rita was predeceased by her husband, John Bagby III; and her parents, John Witcher Marshall and Ruby Elise Reynolds Marshall. She is survived by her three daughters, Lee Bagby Ceperich (Steve), Sarah Pollard Bagby and Elizabeth Alma Bagby (Larry Henebery Jr.); three grandchildren, Courtney Alice Viverette, William Jacob Viverette Jr. and Marshall Steele Viverette; and devoted cousin, Sylvia Reynolds; along with many close friends and extended family. She was born in Chatham, Virginia and attended Averett University before graduating from Lynchburg College and relocating to Richmond. Rita was a longtime member of Westhampton Baptist Church and later St. John's Episcopal Church. Rita was active in the community as a member of the Tuckahoe Women's Club, the Commonwealth Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and as a docent at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. She was keenly interested in Virginia history and volunteered at the John Marshall House and the Valentine Richmond History Center. She also worked as a docent for the Virginia State Capitol, as a tour guide for Historic Richmond Tours and also staffed the information desk at two Richmond Visitors Centers. Rita loved her bridge group, traveling, reading, classical music, birdwatching, plants and Jeopardy. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A private interment ceremony will be held at St. John's Church, Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. John's Church Foundation or the Commonwealth Chapter, NSDAR, Margaret Bell Herrin, Asst. Treasurer, 4423 Knob Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235-1529.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.