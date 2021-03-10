PORTERFIELD, Rita Stanley, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, after a most courageous battle with Erdheim-Chester Disease. Rita was born on May 20, 1950, at the Medical College of Virginia Hospital. She was predeceased by her father, Harry F. Stanley. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Thomas B. Porterfield II; her daughter, Kelly P. Blincoe of Richmond; her son, Drew A. Blincoe (Carrie) of Prince William County; her stepdaughters, E. Kent Duffey (Peter) of Richmond and Ann P. McLaughlin (Jason) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Nora L. Blincoe, Joshua W. Blincoe, Ellie B. Duffey, E. Clair Duffey, Reilly T. McLaughlin, Tyler J. McLaughlin and Lane M. McLaughlin; her mother, Hazel L. Stanley of Richmond; her sister, Gloria S. Story (Woody) of Richmond; and her brother, Alan H. Stanley (Donna) of Christoval, Texas; as well as many extended family.
Rita was a graduate of Douglas Southall Freeman High School's class of 1968 and became employed by VEPCO and worked there until she became a parent and cared for children in her home. She returned to the workforce when her children grew older, working at Wheat First Butcher Singer and lasting through various mergers until retiring from Wells Fargo Securities.
Rita had a very strong first love of music. She was a member of the Coventry Ringers at her home church, Bon Air Baptist and for many years, served as an organist and pianist at her childhood church of Westhampton Baptist, as well as a substitute at other churches in the Richmond area. Rita helped to found a bridge club over 30 years ago that still regularly gets together (although they seem to enjoy eating, drinking wine and laughter more than playing bridge sometimes). Rita was also a dedicated member of her Bible study group and various Sunday school classes, where she challenged her faith and exercised her deep faith in God. Thankfully, her stint with the Red Hat fad was a short one. Rita was a strong-willed person, yet most likeable and finished projects to completion. She will be sorely missed.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at Bon Air Baptist Church. Due to the current pandemic, attendance is limited to family and close friends of Rita by reservation only. Please call the church at 804-272-1475 to make reservations. The service will be livestreamed at bonairbaptist.org
. Private interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to either the Bon Air Baptist Church Coventry Ringers or to the Erdheim-Chester Disease Global Alliance via erdheim-chester.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.