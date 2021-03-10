Menu
Rita Stanley Porterfield
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
PORTERFIELD, Rita Stanley, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, after a most courageous battle with Erdheim-Chester Disease. Rita was born on May 20, 1950, at the Medical College of Virginia Hospital. She was predeceased by her father, Harry F. Stanley. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Thomas B. Porterfield II; her daughter, Kelly P. Blincoe of Richmond; her son, Drew A. Blincoe (Carrie) of Prince William County; her stepdaughters, E. Kent Duffey (Peter) of Richmond and Ann P. McLaughlin (Jason) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Nora L. Blincoe, Joshua W. Blincoe, Ellie B. Duffey, E. Clair Duffey, Reilly T. McLaughlin, Tyler J. McLaughlin and Lane M. McLaughlin; her mother, Hazel L. Stanley of Richmond; her sister, Gloria S. Story (Woody) of Richmond; and her brother, Alan H. Stanley (Donna) of Christoval, Texas; as well as many extended family.

Rita was a graduate of Douglas Southall Freeman High School's class of 1968 and became employed by VEPCO and worked there until she became a parent and cared for children in her home. She returned to the workforce when her children grew older, working at Wheat First Butcher Singer and lasting through various mergers until retiring from Wells Fargo Securities.

Rita had a very strong first love of music. She was a member of the Coventry Ringers at her home church, Bon Air Baptist and for many years, served as an organist and pianist at her childhood church of Westhampton Baptist, as well as a substitute at other churches in the Richmond area. Rita helped to found a bridge club over 30 years ago that still regularly gets together (although they seem to enjoy eating, drinking wine and laughter more than playing bridge sometimes). Rita was also a dedicated member of her Bible study group and various Sunday school classes, where she challenged her faith and exercised her deep faith in God. Thankfully, her stint with the Red Hat fad was a short one. Rita was a strong-willed person, yet most likeable and finished projects to completion. She will be sorely missed.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, at Bon Air Baptist Church. Due to the current pandemic, attendance is limited to family and close friends of Rita by reservation only. Please call the church at 804-272-1475 to make reservations. The service will be livestreamed at bonairbaptist.org. Private interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to either the Bon Air Baptist Church Coventry Ringers or to the Erdheim-Chester Disease Global Alliance via erdheim-chester.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bon Air Baptist Church
VA
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kelly, Drew and the whole family, We are so very sorry for your loss. Rita was amazing. Prayers for you all. Love from SC.
Dennis and Debby Waufle
April 3, 2021
It was my honor to be at Rita´s service this morning! She was such a dear friend to many! She was a great "bell partner" as we always could find something to laugh about! She was an inspiration to all of us as she never complained about anything and lived life to the fullest even when she did not feel well! Drew´s tribute to his mom was beautiful and it was evident through his words, her love for her Lord, her church, her family, and her friends. She is now healed in her heavenly home.
Diane Thomas
March 11, 2021
I am so thankful that I was able to watch Rita’s wonderful memorial service from out of town this morning. She was such a lovely Christian lady and that was the message that was emphasized throughout the service. Drew’s eulogy was so loving and it captured Rita’s spirit with every word. She was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend and she will be missed by all who were blessed to know her. Well done, sweet Rita! Love you, dear!
Lynne Tatum
Friend
March 11, 2021
There is no one in this world like your mother. She was a special woman and she will be with you always.
Troy, Krystle, and Nova Enderle
March 11, 2021
- Your Woodfin Family
March 11, 2021
So sorry to lose a wonderful, full of love friend for many years. Holding the family she loved so much, in my prayers as you move through these difficult times. Much love, Linda
Linda Harris
March 10, 2021
