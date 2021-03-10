It was my honor to be at Rita´s service this morning! She was such a dear friend to many! She was a great "bell partner" as we always could find something to laugh about! She was an inspiration to all of us as she never complained about anything and lived life to the fullest even when she did not feel well! Drew´s tribute to his mom was beautiful and it was evident through his words, her love for her Lord, her church, her family, and her friends. She is now healed in her heavenly home.

Diane Thomas March 11, 2021