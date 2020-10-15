WINSTON, Rita Roane, 79, of Richmond, departed this life October 10, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Deborah Roane; sons, Taras and Darryl Winston; brother, Eugene Roane Jr.; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held October 16, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at March Funeral Home Chapel, and where live streaming will be available on our website. Interment Washington Memorial Cemetery.