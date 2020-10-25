Menu
Rita Scott
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
SCOTT, Rita, born January 26, 1951, in Washington Courthouse, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in Henrico, Va. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Fazli (Naveed) and Jaime Mennechey (Jorge); grandchildren, Arman, Rizvan and Shayan Fazli and Ann Marie Mennechey. Our mother is finally released from her pain and suffering after battling sepsis and being confined to a wheelchair for 30 years. She dedicated her life to helping her family, friends and the homeless. Rita is now running barefoot on the beach with her faithful dog, Foxie Lady. Her Memorial Mass will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Rd., Henrico. Interment will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Memorial Mass
12:00p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
9505 Gayton Rd., Henrico, Virginia
