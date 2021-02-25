Menu
Robert Spencer ANDERSON III
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
ANDERSON, Robert Spencer III, age 64, of Richmond, departed this life February 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert S. Anderson Jr.; and one sister, Henrietta Anderson Latney. He is survived by one daughter, Kisha Anderson; one son, Alvin Hall; two grandchildren, Chase Mungin and Brianna Hall; mother, Mary G. Anderson; one sister, Roberta Anderson Jones; an aunt, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; a brother-in-law, Harvey Latney Jr.; and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The governor's recommendation on social distancing will be adhered to.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Memorial Gathering
12:45p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Feb
27
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rocky was a good man, and friend. He´s gonna be missed dearly. Prayers go out to family and friends. May God bless you all in this time of need and in your futures. Stay strong and stay blessed
Bonnie and Scotty Walker
February 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Rocky was a great guy. He will be missed. Leonard Boo Bat Clegg, Jr and Family
Leonard Clegg, Jr
February 25, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
February 25, 2021
