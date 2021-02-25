ANDERSON, Robert Spencer III, age 64, of Richmond, departed this life February 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert S. Anderson Jr.; and one sister, Henrietta Anderson Latney. He is survived by one daughter, Kisha Anderson; one son, Alvin Hall; two grandchildren, Chase Mungin and Brianna Hall; mother, Mary G. Anderson; one sister, Roberta Anderson Jones; an aunt, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; a brother-in-law, Harvey Latney Jr.; and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The governor's recommendation on social distancing will be adhered to.