Robert Joseph Beatty Jr.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
BEATTY, Robert Joseph, Jr., 83, of Highland Springs, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Joseph Beatty Sr.; mother, Ruth Smith Beatty; aunts, Ayleen Hopkins, Helen Wittel; and uncle, Harold Carlton Smith. Robert was a graduate of University of Richmond and worked for the I.R.S. and U.S. Defense General Supply. He was a member of Highland Springs United Methodist Church and was active in several organizations, including Babcock Masonic Lodge, Elk Lodge BPOE #45 and AACA. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 55 years, Connie Beatty. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral will be held on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Babcock Lodge and BPOE #45.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Sep
22
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
