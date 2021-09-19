BEATTY, Robert Joseph, Jr., 83, of Highland Springs, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Joseph Beatty Sr.; mother, Ruth Smith Beatty; aunts, Ayleen Hopkins, Helen Wittel; and uncle, Harold Carlton Smith. Robert was a graduate of University of Richmond and worked for the I.R.S. and U.S. Defense General Supply. He was a member of Highland Springs United Methodist Church and was active in several organizations, including Babcock Masonic Lodge, Elk Lodge BPOE #45 and AACA. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 55 years, Connie Beatty. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral will be held on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Babcock Lodge and BPOE #45.