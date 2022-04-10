BETTERS, Robert "Bob" H., of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022, in his home.
Bob retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation with 30 years of service. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and attending concerts. He loved his truck and dog, Maggie, collecting coins and unique knives. He played softball and bowled in his younger years. His favorite teams were the Yankees and Washington Redskins. More than anything he loved being a husband to Kathleen.
Survivors include his wife and best friend, Kathleen Betters; his beloved dog, Maggie; nephews, nieces and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Elvy and Alice Betters; brothers, Charles Betters, Bill Betters, Dennis Betters; and sister, Judy Beattie. A visitation and funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on April 15 at Affinity Funeral Home in Mechanicsville, Va. Interment will be private.
Memorials may be made to the ASPCA at: https://secure.aspca.org/donate/
Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.