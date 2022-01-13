BEYKE, Robert Julius, 93, of Richmond, departed this life December 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Beyke; and parents, Augustine and Margaret Beyke. He leaves cherished memories to his daughter, Rena Beyke; sons, Robert and Ronald Beyke; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the March Chapel with livestreaming available on the website. Entombment Forest Lawn Mausoleum.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.