Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Julius Beyke
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
BEYKE, Robert Julius, 93, of Richmond, departed this life December 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Beyke; and parents, Augustine and Margaret Beyke. He leaves cherished memories to his daughter, Rena Beyke; sons, Robert and Ronald Beyke; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the March Chapel with livestreaming available on the website. Entombment Forest Lawn Mausoleum.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.