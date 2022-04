BINNS, Robert Garland, was born to the late Leo and Evelyn Binns in Richmond, February 21, 1947. Known as Bobby to friends and family, he loved to fish the big water. He was a builder, cabinet, furniture and carriage maker in his shop in New Kent. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack; and survived by his brothers, Pat and Michael; and his band of friends in New Kent. "Peace, Love and Happiness"



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.