Mr. Bloxom always understood that his life was more than a personal island. He became a part of the world around him in sharing his gifts with many individuals, his church, his community and his State. Only God knows the number of people who are better persons because their lives touched his.

His death experience diminishes us because every once in a while we cross paths with those whose presence make a difference in our lives. Without him we will feel a void. And so we grieve. We grieve because we run out of time. More time to listen, to converse, to learn, to receive, to laugh, to love. HIs death becomes the conqueror of our physical time with him. But his death does not destroy his legacy. He leaves with us memories of truth, dignity and rightness. His death cannot remove these remembrances meaningful to us (for me, 58 years of treasured memories). Those meaningful elements in his life must be continued in our being an island to others. If we do, he will always be spiritually in us and with us.

One of his 'priceless gifts' to me was being my friend. I shall miss him. I am very grateful to God that my path crossed with his on so many occasions. His memory will be there forever.

George W. Pullium, Jr.

George Pullium, Jr. Friend December 20, 2020