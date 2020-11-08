MILLER, Robert Braxton "Dusty", a longtime resident of Midlothian, Virginia (a suburb of Richmond, Virginia), passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born in Dunbar, West Virginia on December 22, 1928, and is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara Miller; their son, Robert B. Miller Jr.; their granddaughter, Emma Braxton Miller; nephews, Jonathan Miller, James Bennett and George Bennett; and many cousins. Importantly, in 2012 he organized a much appreciated several day "wide net" family reunion that was well attended by many members of his extended family.



Dusty spent his very early years in Charleston, W.Va. and Washington, D.C., and then at age six his family moved to Fairmont, W.Va., where Dusty attended public school through the tenth grade. As a young man he was an active Boy Scout and was awarded the Eagle Scout badge in 1943. He attended the Greenbrier Military School in Lewisburg, W.Va. for his last two years of high school and graduated in 1947. Soon thereafter he entered the University of Richmond. In 1948, while pursuing college studies, he joined the Virginia Air National Guard. When the Korean Conflict started, Dusty was immediately called to active duty and served as a crew member on a Douglas B-26 bomber. In 1952, he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force as a Senior Air Intelligence Supervisor.



Following his military service, Dusty went into real estate, specializing in mortgage banking, appraising and consulting for some of the country's largest banks. For 20 years he was president of Robert B. Miller & Associates, Inc., a real estate consulting and appraisal firm. Over the years he was employed by the real estate departments of several banks, including Wachovia Bank in Winston-Salem, N.C. and later the Central Fidelity Bank in Richmond, Virginia. He retired in 1994, as Senior Vice President and Manager of Central Fidelity's real estate appraisal department. Dusty is a Life Member in the American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers.



Dusty was active in Scouting for 81 years, including service as both a Scoutmaster and Troop Committee Chairman. He also served on the Heart of Virginia Council's Executive Board for 30 years and was the council's Philmont representative for several decades. He was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award in 1982 and Walking Wood badge in 1984. Dusty continued his long service as a volunteer leader in the Boy Scouts of America, volunteered regularly (until the relatively recent past, every week) as a "comfort for returning troops" visitor at the local VA Hospital and with his wife, Barbara, was an active member of the Crestwood Presbyterian Church in Midlothian. Dusty was also an active Mason (a life member of Manchester Lodge #14 and is a member of the Scottish Rite and the Shrine) and in early 2020 received a letter form the Masons that recognized his 50 years of service.



Dusty led a good and full life. He was and is loved by his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him. There are no services planned at this time.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.