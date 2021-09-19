Menu
Robert Merrill Brooks
BROOKS, Robert Merrill, 89, entered eternal rest September 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Frances Brooks; and wife, Aulyne Brooks; brothers, Gilma, Fred, Tom and Ralph Brooks; along with his sisters, Jenny Crowder and Ann Martin. Bob was a devoted Christian and shared his beliefs and faith to all he came into contact with. He loved his Lord, family and a good game of golf (or just hunting for golf balls). He is survived by his sisters, Sally Stone (Frank), Margaret Hayes; and brother, Pete Brooks; along with a host of family and friends. He was an Air Force veteran, serving his country in the Korean War. Bob retired from Brown Distributing after years of dedicated employment. A gathering of friends and family will take place 4 to 6 p.m., September 20, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, with a Celebration of Life following at 10:30 a.m., September 21. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Rural Point Baptist Church, 6548 Studley Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.

"…but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint." – Isaiah 40:31
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Sep
21
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA

Sorry for your lost. Robert was a lovely person.
Ken and Shirley Brooks, Oregon
Family
September 20, 2021
