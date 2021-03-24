Menu
Robert Brown Sr.
BROWN, Robert, Sr., 99, of Richmond, died March 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia M. Brown; two sons, William and David Brown. Surviving are three sons, Robert Jr. (Edna), Vernon J. (Henrietta) and George E. Brown; daughter, Julie A. Brown-Hill; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Callaham (Johnny); sister-in-law, Helen Gilliam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, March 26. from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Tyrone Nelson officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.
We have never had a kinder neighbor. Seeing generations filled with love right across the street strengthens our own family. "Therefore sprang there even of one, and him as good as dead, so many as the stars of the sky in multitude, and as the sand which is by the sea shore innumerable." -Hebrews 11:12
Jeff and Madison
March 26, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 25, 2021
George, I am sorry for your loss. I am praying for you and your family.
janet armstead
March 24, 2021
