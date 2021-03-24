BROWN, Robert, Sr., 99, of Richmond, died March 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia M. Brown; two sons, William and David Brown. Surviving are three sons, Robert Jr. (Edna), Vernon J. (Henrietta) and George E. Brown; daughter, Julie A. Brown-Hill; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Callaham (Johnny); sister-in-law, Helen Gilliam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, March 26. from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Tyrone Nelson officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.