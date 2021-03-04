BRUCE, Robert Lee "Bobby", Sr., 78, of Ruther Glen, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Bruce; his children, Robert L. "Bobby" Bruce Jr. (Lisa), Stephen M. Bruce (Rhonda), Benjamin Homer Bruce (Tammy) and Missy Bruce Lloyd (Mark); his sisters, Evelyn Barlow (Tony) and Virginia Breedlove; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Laura Bruce; grandson, Stephen Michael Bruce Jr.; seven brothers and five sisters. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 4, at 5 p.m. in Carmel Baptist Church, Ruther Glen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carmel Baptist Church. Full obituary and online condolences at storkefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.