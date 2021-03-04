Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Robert Lee "Bobby" Bruce Sr.
BRUCE, Robert Lee "Bobby", Sr., 78, of Ruther Glen, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Bruce; his children, Robert L. "Bobby" Bruce Jr. (Lisa), Stephen M. Bruce (Rhonda), Benjamin Homer Bruce (Tammy) and Missy Bruce Lloyd (Mark); his sisters, Evelyn Barlow (Tony) and Virginia Breedlove; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Laura Bruce; grandson, Stephen Michael Bruce Jr.; seven brothers and five sisters. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 4, at 5 p.m. in Carmel Baptist Church, Ruther Glen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carmel Baptist Church. Full obituary and online condolences at storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Carmel Baptist Church
Ruther Glen, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending Thoughts & Prayers for your loss. Barbara I would love to talk when you are up to it. My phone # is 804 7462725. Please leave messagge & I will return you call.
darlene white morris
March 12, 2021
