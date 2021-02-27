BUFORD, Robert Strother "Rob" Jr., died on February 18, 2021, from Parkinson's Disease, at his home in New York City with his beloved wife, Barbara Iason, by his side. Rob loved his two wonderful children (by his first wife, Kathleen Lee Buford), Lucy Buford Ricca and her husband, Robert and William Butler Buford and his wife, Huey-Ting Sun. He adored his grandchildren, Kevin and Ryan Ricca and Ramona Buford. He cherished, and was cherished by, his siblings, Lewis Burwell Buford (Sandy), Algernon Sidney Buford and Molly Pollard Buford; as well as his nieces and nephew. Rob was lovingly cared for by Quincy Fletcher, Debby Vincent and Carren Serrette.



Rob was born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1945, in Richmond, Virginia, the first son of Robert Strother Buford and Mary Pollard Buford, both of whom predeceased him. He graduated in 1963 as Salutatorian from St. Christopher's School in Richmond, and then from Yale University in 1967 with a B.A. in English. After Yale, he enlisted in the Officer Candidate School of the United State Army and served in Vietnam as a First Lieutenant. Returning home, he enrolled in Columbia University in New York and obtained his master's in Architecture in 1972. Rob was awarded a grant from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) to study German Expressionist Architecture in Darmstadt, Germany, from 1972 to 1973. After teaching architecture at the University of Virginia, he opened his own architecture firm and designed residential projects in Charlottesville. In 1984, Rob returned to New York to work with Robert A. M. Stern Architects, where he became Managing Partner. He continued with Stern until his retirement in 2010, contributing to the firm's internationally-renowned work, including two residential colleges at his alma mater, Yale University, and Euro Disney.



Rob was always one to take advantage of opportunities afforded him and was able to travel around the world, initially as a "one-man" tour group after college with a Eurail Pass and Youth Hostel accommodations; then as a soldier in Southeast Asia; and finally with his Barbara throughout Europe, India and the Caribbean, amongst other places. Barbara tells of an occasion in India where she was concerned that Rob had gotten lost in a large crowd and when she finally located him, he was moving haphazardly in a manner that concerned her. As it turned out, the crowd was an Indian wedding in Indian tradition and Rob was dancing with the wedding party as it moved along to the ceremony! He loved the cultural life of the great New York City. Top on his list was his love for the Buford Cottage in Gloucester Banks on the banks of the Mighty York River where he spent many, many summers from his pre-teen years on until just several years before his death. In spite of Gloucester Banks being described by many as the hottest place on God's green earth, Barbara still married him and was happily by his side whenever they had the opportunity to visit "The Rivah." His passions, in addition to his greatest passion - his family, were sailing, music and reading his favorite book, "A Dance to the Music of Time." One of his siblings categorized Rob and his brothers and sister thusly: Molly was the beauty, Sidney was the redneck, Lewis was the Yuppie and Rob was the scholar and Renaissance man. Indeed, he was.



Rob was a gentle soul, and this world was a better place when he walked among us. He was a good man and we loved him. We are diminished by his passing.



Those wishing to honor Rob's memory may make a contribution in his name to The Parkinson's Foundation or The Southern Poverty Law Center.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2021.