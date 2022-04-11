CALABRESE, Robert "Bob", formerly of Folsom, N.J., passed away in his home on April 5, 2022. Bob was born in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1946. Bob entered the Army in 1967, where he served in the Vietnam War. Bob was a member of the Bricklayers & Allied Craft Workers Local 33 in Atlantic City, N.J. He worked on several casino projects. Bob and his family moved to Orlando, Fla. in 1989, where he worked as maintenance supervisor in a multi-apartment building community until 1999, when they moved to Glen Allen, Va. when he continued in the maintenance field. Bob retired in 2010, but he never really stopped doing projects. Bob was an avid car guy with an affection for Corvettes and Mustangs. Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Doris Calabrese; his three children, Robert (Rita), Michael (Kimbra), Gina Lahocki (Brad); along with his five grandchildren, Kaysi, Dominic, Alex, Kyle and Seth; and great-granddaughter, Scarlette. A memorial service will be held on April 13, 2022 at Bliley's – Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Henrico, Va. 23228 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. A military burial will occur at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite pet charity in Bob's name.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2022.