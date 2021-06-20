CHANDLER, Robert Preston, 81, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was born in Plain View, Virginia, to the late James Allen Chandler and Margaret Virginia Walton. Robert Chandler attended Pleasant Hill High School, where he lettered in basketball and baseball. He attended the Virginia Polytechnic Institute in the Corp of Cadets, graduated with an engineering degree and later earned a master's in engineering. He was an avid driver, auto racing enthusiast, gardener and loved hiking and camping outdoors. Robert worked at the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for 42 years, never accepting responsibility for any of the potholes. At 65, he bought a Cadillac and drove from the dealer's lot to California and back. He was appreciated and loved by those who knew him well. Robert was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sons, Andrew Chandler (Sarah) and their children, Preston and Lainey and Gary Alston (Jennifer) and their children, Rebecca, Josh and Grace; along with a host of other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 21, at Woody's Funeral Home – Parham, located at 1771 N. Parham Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Virginia War Memorial Foundation, 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. Vincent Funeral Home, West Point handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at vincentfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.