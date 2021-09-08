CLAY, Robert James "Sonny", Jr., 90, of Amelia, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; sisters, Mildred Byars and Elizabeth Venable; brothers, Langston, Joseph and Theodore Clay. He is survived by his sisters, Doris Booker, Helena Lyons, of New York and Jenny Corley of Atlanta; one brother, Howard Clay (Annette) of Amelia; and devoted friend, LaVerne Johnson.



Graveside funeral service at Big Oak Cemetery located on Pontons' Circle, Wednesday, September 8, at 11 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.