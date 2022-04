COLE, Robert Crenshaw, died December 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Louise Cole; and his brother, William E. Cole Jr. He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne Cole; sister-in-law, Gladys Cole; and numerous nieces and nephews. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.