CONKLIN, Robert M., On Thursday, March 4, 2021, Robert "Bob" Michael Conklin, loving husband and father of two sons, guardian of a niece and two nephews, passed at age 60. Born July 17, 1960 in Kane, Pennsylvania to Roland and Delores (Moneta) Conklin, he was a graduate of Kane Area High School Class of '78 and later Mercyhurst University Class of '82, graduating with a dual degree in hospitality – Hotel Restaurant Management and Business Administration. Shortly thereafter, Bob met Pam Byrd and they traveled the world together. On May 6, 1985, Bob married Pamela Faye Byrd of Gatesville, North Carolina. They raised two sons, Brandon and Langdon. Bob's passion for cooking carried over into the communities he lived in. He loved to entertain for small and large groups of friends. Bob was all about bringing people together in fellowship and he served others; that's the kind of person he was. Bob also enjoyed light construction projects, especially those that involved porcelain and marble tile. His creativity blossomed while installing tile at local homes and businesses. He loved having friends help in such endeavors. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Pam. He is survived by his father, Roland (Ron); mother, Delores; two sons, Brandon (Michele) and Langdon; nephews, Nathan and Tyler; niece, Laney; brother, David (Tosha, Serrena, Sienna); sister, Suzanne (Dino, Kristopher, Bettina); friends, Chuck and Sue Aters, Wayne and Debbi Banty, Nikki and Bill Benninghoff, Larry and Judy Davis, Randy and Janet Haase, Sean and Cindy Haynie, John and Ina Heydet, Diana and Richard Jackson, Leonard and Cecelia Lewis, Paul and Deborah Loftus, Amy Meadows, Jim and Lynne Norton, Joseph Podles, Paul and Fran Randazzo, Matt and Karen Stoupa, Andrea Tantillo and Thomas Laabs and his wife. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 3110 Greenwood Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with the Reverend Dr. Joey Anthony officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Thursday, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church. Donations can be sent to HOPE FOR THE WARRIORS, 8003 Forbes Place, Suite 201, Springfield, Virginia 22151. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.