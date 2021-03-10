Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Robert M. Conklin
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
CONKLIN, Robert M., On Thursday, March 4, 2021, Robert "Bob" Michael Conklin, loving husband and father of two sons, guardian of a niece and two nephews, passed at age 60. Born July 17, 1960 in Kane, Pennsylvania to Roland and Delores (Moneta) Conklin, he was a graduate of Kane Area High School Class of '78 and later Mercyhurst University Class of '82, graduating with a dual degree in hospitality – Hotel Restaurant Management and Business Administration. Shortly thereafter, Bob met Pam Byrd and they traveled the world together. On May 6, 1985, Bob married Pamela Faye Byrd of Gatesville, North Carolina. They raised two sons, Brandon and Langdon. Bob's passion for cooking carried over into the communities he lived in. He loved to entertain for small and large groups of friends. Bob was all about bringing people together in fellowship and he served others; that's the kind of person he was. Bob also enjoyed light construction projects, especially those that involved porcelain and marble tile. His creativity blossomed while installing tile at local homes and businesses. He loved having friends help in such endeavors. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Pam. He is survived by his father, Roland (Ron); mother, Delores; two sons, Brandon (Michele) and Langdon; nephews, Nathan and Tyler; niece, Laney; brother, David (Tosha, Serrena, Sienna); sister, Suzanne (Dino, Kristopher, Bettina); friends, Chuck and Sue Aters, Wayne and Debbi Banty, Nikki and Bill Benninghoff, Larry and Judy Davis, Randy and Janet Haase, Sean and Cindy Haynie, John and Ina Heydet, Diana and Richard Jackson, Leonard and Cecelia Lewis, Paul and Deborah Loftus, Amy Meadows, Jim and Lynne Norton, Joseph Podles, Paul and Fran Randazzo, Matt and Karen Stoupa, Andrea Tantillo and Thomas Laabs and his wife. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 3110 Greenwood Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with the Reverend Dr. Joey Anthony officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Thursday, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church. Donations can be sent to HOPE FOR THE WARRIORS, 8003 Forbes Place, Suite 201, Springfield, Virginia 22151. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at ealvinsmall.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
3110 Greenwood Avenue, Colonial Heights, VA
Mar
11
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
3110 Greenwood Avenue, Colonial Heights, VA
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our hearts and prayers go out to the Conklin family at this very difficult time of loss.
Bob was a friend to all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.
McCoy & Stephanie Little
Friend
April 1, 2021
My heart aches for your family during this nightmare. Bob and Pam were very special people who we deliver by many. Bob was a true renaissance man; chef, art lover, handyman, business man with a servant's heart for others. I'll miss his hugs and humor
Bonnie Savelle
Friend
March 14, 2021
I was Bob´s home health nurse. All these years with him and it is hard for me to realize that I won´t be seeing him again. But I have those wonderful memories that I will treasure. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
Cheryl Brown RN
March 11, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Mary( Irwin) Hardin
Classmate
March 10, 2021
Bob, you were very kind and always had an encouraging word! Rest peacefully in heaven.
Janie Mallory
Acquaintance
March 9, 2021
Austin and Morgan Freeman
March 9, 2021
