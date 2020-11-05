LOWERY, Robert Conley, Jr., 74, died Friday, October 30, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. He was born December 26, 1945, the son of Robert Conley Sr. and Naomi Traylor Lowery. He grew up in Emporia, Va., and graduated from Greensville County High School. He moved to Richmond, Va., and began a career with Philip Morris USA while continuing his education at the University of Richmond.



He is survived by his children, Robert Conley Lowery III (Rob) and Laura Elizabeth Lowery (Jordan Walthall). He leaves behind his four granddaughters, Ashley Elizabeth Martin, Megan Elizabeth Lowery, Sophia Elizabeth Walthall and Katelyn Elizabeth Lowery. He is also survived by his sisters, Linda Lowery Potter (Stuart) and Joanne Lowery Joyner (Richard).



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no service at this time.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2020.