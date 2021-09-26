Menu
Robert Nelson Conner
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
CONNER, Robert Nelson, also known as "Bob" or "Bobby," passed away on September 16, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Bob was born in Halifax County on August 16, 1946 as the youngest of 10 children, and grew up on a farm. After serving in Vietnam, Bob moved to Richmond, Va., where he attended Virginia Commonwealth University, married the love of his life and started a family. Bob raised two daughters who he was very proud of and loved dearly. Bob never met a stranger and was a very successful small business owner and salesman across multiple industries. He loved live music, entertaining, dancing, relaxing at the bay and was always the life of the party with a story to tell. Bob was a devoted son, brother, husband, father and friend. He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Mary Herndon Conner; daughter, Julie Conner Bohle (Chris) with grandson, Dylan Bohle; daughter, Alexandra Conner Doyle (Adam); his sisters, Fannie Aman, Myrtle Day, Mary Anderson; brother, Clinton Conner (Connie); mother-in-law, Bettie Herndon; sisters-in-law, Wanda Lewis Goodridge (George) and Lisa Melton Snellings (Michael); brother-in-law, David Herndon (Renee); along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Rena and Lewis Conner; father-in-law, Bill Herndon; his brothers, Flave Williams, Lewis Conner Jr. and Charlie Conner; and sisters, Dorothy Sneed and Florence Davis. A Celebration of Life service will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. EST on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Hardywood Craft Brewery Park, Richmond at 2410 Ownby Ln., Richmond, Va. 23220. Service will be followed by a party in true Bob Conner style with live music, drinks and BBQ. Bring your party hats and dancing shoes for a fun evening in honor of Bob's life. Special thanks to Home Helpers, Lucy Corr, Alzheimer's Association and Hospice of Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association through Bob Conner's memorial page: http://act.alz.org/goto/Robert_Conner.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hardywood Craft Brewery Park
2410 Ownby Ln., Richmond, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
