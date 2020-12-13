COSBY, Robert Robinson, Sr., 83, of Powhatan, passed away December 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth; his children, Harriette Jamerson (Doug), Robert Jr., Elizabeth Cosby Cart and Charles F.N. "Hank"; eight grandchildren, Justin Jamerson (Tracie), Douglas Jamerson (Kristen), Jeffrey Jamerson (Jessica), Eliza Cart, Eleanor Cart, Walter Henry Cart, Noble Cosby and Brendan Cosby; six great-grandchildren; brother, James G. "Gabe" and his wife, Joan; brother-in-law, Charles F. Noble Jr.; nephews, Stephen A. Dalton, James G. Jr. "Jim" (Uschi and Chris); niece, Sarah Bland (Peter); and devoted cousin, David H. Robinson. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Dorothy; and dear sister, Harriette Ann. He shared a close, lifelong bond with the Powhatan High School class of 1955 and graduated from Virginia Tech in 1959. He was a dairy farmer in Powhatan for many years with his brother, Gabe. He was elected to the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors in 1971 and served from 1972 to 2011. He was a member and deacon at May Memorial Baptist Church in Powhatan. His church family was meaningful in his life, and he loved the church. Family graveside service was held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Powhatan Community Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Powhatan Coalition of Churches, P.O. Box 57, Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences can be made at BennettBardenFH.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2020.