Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Paul Crouch Jr.
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
CROUCH, Robert Paul, Jr., "Bob," of Mechanicsville, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Paul Crouch Sr.; and is survived by his wife of 48 years, Clara Johnson Crouch; a daughter, Emily Crouch Vitan and her husband, Nathan; three beloved grandchildren, Henry, Ellie and Theo; his mother, Rosa Deal Crouch; and one brother, Douglas A. Crouch. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross at redcross.org or Bon Secours Community Hospice House at bsvaf.org. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Montfair Resort Farm
2500 Bezaleel Drive, Crozet, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dear Clara, I live in MD and I just saw this. I am sorry I had no idea. I loved Bob like a big brother and my husband and I were traveling recently and I told him about the trips I took w u to help w Emily. All my love and prayers
Anne Fisher Kancherla
Friend
September 23, 2021
Clara and family, Victoria and I were so sad to read of Bob's passing. We will always remember him for the great work he did on behalf of his community and the Commonwealth. We will be missed by so many!
Steve Cochran
Friend
September 20, 2021
Mr. Crouch worked at Patrick & Henry Community College for several years and was very pleasant and definitely an asset to the College. We will always remember his smile and willingness to help others. He will be missed. God bless you family.
Emma Holland
September 17, 2021
Clara: Cathye and I extend to you and your family our deepest sympathies on Bob's passing. He will be greatly missed by his many friends.
John Edwards
Friend
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results