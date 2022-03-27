DAVIS, Robert Lee, 85, of White Stone, died on March 24, 2022. He was the owner of Tri-Star Supermarket, a member of Claybrook Baptist Church, Weems, Virginia and a U.S. Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evon B. Davis.



Surviving are his two daughters, Laura M. Bunch (Rory) of Virginia Beach, Beverly F. Garrett (Walter) of Cobbs Creek; and a son, Kenneth L. Davis (Carolyn) of White Stone; four grandchildren, Taylor, Kendall and Brandon Bunch and Jacob Davis; three sisters, Pearl Deane Bryant (Bahnson) of Jackson, N.C., Priscilla Parks (Charles) of Littleton, N.C. and Susie Davis (Chester) of Kernersville, N.C.; and two sisters-in-law, Jean Davis and Frances Davis; and a brother-in-law, Tommy Vann. He was preceded in death by two brothers, R. C. Davis and John H. Davis; and a sister, Diane Vann.



Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Kilmarnock, Virginia.



Memorial contributions may be made to Claybrook Baptist Church, P.O. Box 15, Weems, Va. 22576 or the Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1295, Kilmarnock, Va. 22482.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.