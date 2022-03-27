Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Lee Davis
DAVIS, Robert Lee, 85, of White Stone, died on March 24, 2022. He was the owner of Tri-Star Supermarket, a member of Claybrook Baptist Church, Weems, Virginia and a U.S. Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evon B. Davis.

Surviving are his two daughters, Laura M. Bunch (Rory) of Virginia Beach, Beverly F. Garrett (Walter) of Cobbs Creek; and a son, Kenneth L. Davis (Carolyn) of White Stone; four grandchildren, Taylor, Kendall and Brandon Bunch and Jacob Davis; three sisters, Pearl Deane Bryant (Bahnson) of Jackson, N.C., Priscilla Parks (Charles) of Littleton, N.C. and Susie Davis (Chester) of Kernersville, N.C.; and two sisters-in-law, Jean Davis and Frances Davis; and a brother-in-law, Tommy Vann. He was preceded in death by two brothers, R. C. Davis and John H. Davis; and a sister, Diane Vann.

Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Kilmarnock, Virginia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Claybrook Baptist Church, P.O. Box 15, Weems, Va. 22576 or the Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1295, Kilmarnock, Va. 22482.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.