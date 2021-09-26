Menu
Robert Louis "Bobby" Duffus
DUFFUS, Robert Louis "Bobby", 55, of Midlothian, passed away September 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his sister, Paige Duffus; and is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patti" Duffus; daughter, Daryn Duffus; stepson, Peyton Tardy; father, Gordon Duffus; mother, Shelley Duffus; and numerous additional family members and friends. Bobby was a devoted husband, loving father and dedicated public servant with the Richmond Fire Department since 1990. He was assigned to Engine 13/Hazmat and was nominated for Rookie of the Year in 1991. He was promoted to Lieutenant in October of 1998 and went to the Fire Prevention Division. In October of 2000, Bobby was promoted to Captain. He returned to Fire Prevention as a Deputy Fire Marshall in 2005. After graduating from the University of Richmond in 2006, he was promoted to Battalion Chief and assigned to the Fire Chief's Office as an Executive Officer. He returned to suppression in 2008 at Battalion 3. He was then assigned to his current position at Battalion 4. Bobby was a Richmond Spiders and Washington Redskins fan. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull St. Rd., where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the ceremony. A reception will immediately follow at Great American Ranch in partnership with South Beach House, 13995 Raised Antler Cir., Midlothian, Va. 23112. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Donate Life American at www.donatelifevirginia.org.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA
Sep
28
Service
3:00p.m.
Great American Ranch in partnership with South Beach House
13995 Raised Antler Circle, Midlothian, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bobby was my Personal Trainer at The Swift Creek YMCA. He was Amazing and helped me so Much. He was a Kind and Gentle Spirit. My heart is broken to hear the sad news. I don´t understand how someone who was so strong and fit could no longer be with us. My heart goes out to his young family. May God wrap his loving arms around you and give you Peace Rest In Peace Precious Bobby
Anne Kambourian
October 3, 2021
We remember meeting Bobby at the Y. He was always so kind. Sending our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Fly high Bobby!
Vanessa & Neil Carns
Friend
September 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy to family and friends that will miss you dearly. Especially Daryn Paige Duffus.
Andrea Hanvey
Friend
September 27, 2021
