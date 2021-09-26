Bobby was my Personal Trainer at The Swift Creek YMCA. He was Amazing and helped me so Much. He was a Kind and Gentle Spirit. My heart is broken to hear the sad news. I don´t understand how someone who was so strong and fit could no longer be with us. My heart goes out to his young family. May God wrap his loving arms around you and give you Peace Rest In Peace Precious Bobby

Anne Kambourian October 3, 2021