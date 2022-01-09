EVANS, Robert H., passed away on January 5, 2022. He was born as the only son to Harris and Virginia Evans on June 5, 1946 in Watertown, Wis. He was married to his sweetheart, Betty Jane Tulius, on May 31, 1969, and they were blessed with five wonderful children and 14 grandchildren, Andrew Evans (Jacob, Abigail), Amy Howell (Katelyn), married to Shawn (Katelyn, Clay), Matthew Evans, married to Christina (Kylie, Caroline); Christopher Evans, married to Suzanne (Logan, Layla) and Kathryn Heda, married to Jeet (Avani, Kiran, Jaden, Caleb, Parker). Bob enjoyed helping people through his career as a manager of a home medical services company where he worked when he arrived in Richmond in 1988 until he retired in 2011. Bob loved golfing since his youth, but it gave him much joy during his retirement. Bob was a wonderful leader and example of patience, love and kindness to his family and all who knew him. To know him was to love him! We rejoice that Bob's trials and suffering have ended, and that he is in the arms of his loving Savior, Jesus Christ! A celebration of his life will take place at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Sunday, January 16 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at The Place in Innsbrook. For those who are unable to attend, a livestream will be available at reellyfeproductions.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Staples Mill Road Baptist Church or the American Lung Association
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.