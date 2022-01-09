Menu
Robert H. Evans
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
EVANS, Robert H., passed away on January 5, 2022. He was born as the only son to Harris and Virginia Evans on June 5, 1946 in Watertown, Wis. He was married to his sweetheart, Betty Jane Tulius, on May 31, 1969, and they were blessed with five wonderful children and 14 grandchildren, Andrew Evans (Jacob, Abigail), Amy Howell (Katelyn), married to Shawn (Katelyn, Clay), Matthew Evans, married to Christina (Kylie, Caroline); Christopher Evans, married to Suzanne (Logan, Layla) and Kathryn Heda, married to Jeet (Avani, Kiran, Jaden, Caleb, Parker). Bob enjoyed helping people through his career as a manager of a home medical services company where he worked when he arrived in Richmond in 1988 until he retired in 2011. Bob loved golfing since his youth, but it gave him much joy during his retirement. Bob was a wonderful leader and example of patience, love and kindness to his family and all who knew him. To know him was to love him! We rejoice that Bob's trials and suffering have ended, and that he is in the arms of his loving Savior, Jesus Christ! A celebration of his life will take place at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Sunday, January 16 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at The Place in Innsbrook. For those who are unable to attend, a livestream will be available at reellyfeproductions.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Staples Mill Road Baptist Church or the American Lung Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
I met Bob at Matt and Christina's wedding. He was a real gentleman and enjoyed discussing golf. Christina's parents (my sister and brother-in-law held him in high regard. He definitely will be missed by all.
James T. Delisi
Other
January 18, 2022
To Betty and all of the Evans children,hold onto faith,it will get all of you through this dark time.May God bless each with his loving Hands.
ruth east
January 9, 2022
