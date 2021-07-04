FORSYTH, Robert Wright, IV, born on December 1, 1952, died of natural causes on June 29, 2021. His unexpected death has shocked and deeply saddened his family and friends and leaves a tremendous void.



Born and raised by his loving parents, Robert Wright Forsyth Jr. and Frances Bushnell Forsyth in Richmond, Bob attended St. Christopher's School and later Maggie Walker High School, where he excelled in football, friends and the vibrancy of the late 1960s and early '70s. He was drafted in 1972 and after being discharged in 1974, he spent his time at Peek-a-Boo developing his quirks, communing with nature and his dog, Bear, shaping the way he would see the world and live his life. Bob sought challenge on the railroad. Much like his time on the gridiron, he walked shoulder-to-shoulder with the men he admired most.



He made the railroad both his life and career and accentuated that life with an intense passion for athleticism, photography and spending time with his family and beloved son, Sam. In his free time, you could find him biking all over Richmond with Sam, playing tennis at Byrd Park or taking photos of his precious city. Fascinated by the things most seldom seen, he brought the routinely invisible into spectacular focus and uniquely documented Richmond, its plants, animals, river and people.



Bob is survived by his son, Samuel Lewis Forsyth; and brother, John Bushnell Forsyth; as well as cousins, Robert Lewis Bushnell, Mary Dorsey Bushnell, Margaret Marshall Bushnell Brown, Fielding Williams and James C. Wheat III. A service to celebrate his life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at St. James's Episcopal Church in Richmond. A reception in the Valentine Hall in Michaux House, next to the church, will be held immediately following the service. A private graveside service will be held at another time for family.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.