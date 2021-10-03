Menu
Robert T. "Bob" Foster
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
FOSTER, Robert "Bob" T., 88, of Mechanicsville, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kathryn and Rev. Guy Foster; and his first wife, Jayne M. Foster. He is survived by his sons, Robert Foster Jr. (Susan) and Michael Foster (Jennifer); grandchildren, Christopher, Hannah, Sarah, Emily, Kayla and Luke; his wife, Eleanor; his stepson, Kenneth McLawhon (Susy); and granddaughter, Alexandra. Born in Richmond, Bob grew up in Fredericksburg, West Norfolk and Henrico. He graduated from the old Glen Allen High School and worked a variety of jobs in the Richmond/Petersburg area. He married and had two sons before relocating to Northern Virginia for a job with AT&T. There, he developed a deep love of gardening while working part-time for a local nursery. He was especially fond of azaleas and any flowering tree or shrub. Bob transferred to C&P Telephone and moved to Mechanicsville. He clearly had a "green thumb," as every spring his yard was alive with color. Bob enjoyed visiting with friends and relatives and could always be counted on to tell a good story. He loved to wear a nice suit paired with the perfect tie, to eat at a good restaurant, care for his beloved dogs and had a real knack for finding a good deal at a store. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, at Bliley's - Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 6 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Oct
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Oct
6
Interment
Forest Lawn Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Family and Friends at this very difficult time NEW VISION TELEPHONE PIONEERS RICHMOND CHAPTER
Mary Simons
Work
October 3, 2021
