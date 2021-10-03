FOSTER, Robert "Bob" T., 88, of Mechanicsville, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kathryn and Rev. Guy Foster; and his first wife, Jayne M. Foster. He is survived by his sons, Robert Foster Jr. (Susan) and Michael Foster (Jennifer); grandchildren, Christopher, Hannah, Sarah, Emily, Kayla and Luke; his wife, Eleanor; his stepson, Kenneth McLawhon (Susy); and granddaughter, Alexandra. Born in Richmond, Bob grew up in Fredericksburg, West Norfolk and Henrico. He graduated from the old Glen Allen High School and worked a variety of jobs in the Richmond/Petersburg area. He married and had two sons before relocating to Northern Virginia for a job with AT&T. There, he developed a deep love of gardening while working part-time for a local nursery. He was especially fond of azaleas and any flowering tree or shrub. Bob transferred to C&P Telephone and moved to Mechanicsville. He clearly had a "green thumb," as every spring his yard was alive with color. Bob enjoyed visiting with friends and relatives and could always be counted on to tell a good story. He loved to wear a nice suit paired with the perfect tie, to eat at a good restaurant, care for his beloved dogs and had a real knack for finding a good deal at a store. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, at Bliley's - Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 6 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.