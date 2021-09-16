Menu
Robert I. Garis Sr.
GARIS, Robert I., Sr., 76, of King William, entered his eternal home on September 8, 2021. He was a career law enforcement officer, having served the City of Richmond Police Department for more than 35 years, before going to work for the King William County Sheriff's Department for another 15-plus years' service. During those years, he served primarily in roles as a patrolman, school resource officer and court security officer. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert S. and Margaret Elias Garis; and his beloved wife of 49 years, Jane Cyphers Garis. He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Julianne (Chris) Whitehead and Maggie (John) Johnson; three sons and daughters-in-law, Robert Jr. (Mary), Ron (Kate) and James (Rachel); five grandchildren, Victoria, Claude, Hannah, Leah and Abigail; a multitude of extended family members; and his beloved fur-baby, Cherry. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the King William C.H. Chapel of B. W. White Funeral Home, 20408 King William Rd. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at the King William AWM Church, 21076 King William Rd.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
B. W. White Funeral Home
20408 King William Rd., King William, VA
Sep
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
King William AWM Church
21076 King William Rd, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rip mr garis we will always miss you.
Elsie Gathercole
Friend
September 23, 2021
