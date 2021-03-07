GOLLWITZER, Robert A., 96, died January 29, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Betty Y.; daughter, Lynn G. (Greg) Steele; one niece, one nephew, one great-nephew, one great-niece and many cousins. He received his B.S. in Business from U of R and his Juris Doctorate from U of R School of Law. He was employed by the Commonwealth of Virginia as a tax attorney until he retired. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the shower or pantry ministries of First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23220.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.