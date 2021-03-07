Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert A. Gollwitzer
GOLLWITZER, Robert A., 96, died January 29, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Betty Y.; daughter, Lynn G. (Greg) Steele; one niece, one nephew, one great-nephew, one great-niece and many cousins. He received his B.S. in Business from U of R and his Juris Doctorate from U of R School of Law. He was employed by the Commonwealth of Virginia as a tax attorney until he retired. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the shower or pantry ministries of First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23220.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
this wonderful man will never be forgotten. a true and humble gentleman.
Doris Weinberg
March 1, 2022
So proud to know this wonderful man
Doris Weinberg
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results