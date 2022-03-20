Menu
Robert A. "Bubba" Harris III
HARRIS, Robert "Bubba" A., III, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Jean Harris. He is survived by his wife, Andrea H. Harris; son, Kasey Harris; stepdaughter, Michelle Palmore; stepson, J.R. Wingfield (Alyse); and granddaughters, Katelyn Palmore and Dakota Wingfield. He is also survived by two sisters, Betty Mattice and Patsy Wertz; and several nieces and nephews. He retired from Philip Morris after 34-and-a-half years, where he was a packing fixer. His greatest loves, other than his family, were his beagles and hunting, where he had been a member of the Ridge Hunt Club for some 30 years. His memorial service will be held at Elpis Christian Church, 2703 Elpis Church Road, Maidens, Virginia 23102 at 1 p.m. on March 26, 2022. A Celebration of Life to follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Parkinson's and Cancer Foundations.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Andrea and the family, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your lived one. May God bless and keep you in your time of sorrow. You are in my prayers.
Veralyn Ruttley
March 21, 2022
