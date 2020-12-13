HARRIS, Robert E., the son of Nancy and Harry Harris (both deceased), passed away at the age of 75 on December 5, 2020, in Richmond, Va. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Josephine M. Harris of 48 years; his daughter, Loretta R. Davis; stepdaughter, Leola M. Booker, her spouse, Charles Booker; four grandchildren, Lawrence Davis, Nicole Davis, Kiana R. Davis and Kentrell T. Davis; also three great-grandchildren, Amina, Lyric and Aryeh; along with a host of family and friends. Robert was a former truck driver for many years and later in life took pride in his home. His enjoyment was yard work and watching TV, especially black and white westerns. The family has decided to make this a private affair and a Celebration of Life will be determined in the spring of 2021 when family and close friends can safely gather.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.