HARVEY, Robert L. Sr., 81, of Richmond, departed this life on February 18, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Kathryn; three sons, Robert Jr., Ronnie and Ricardo; and their mother, Louise Thomas (Victor); brother, Jack Harvey (Mary); three stepchildren, Tom III (Yolanda) and Lorraine Huskerson and Katrina Mathis; mother-in-law, Louise Hedgebeth (William); three sisters-in-law, Etta Harvey, Barbara Redmond and Candace Bradby (Charles); 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A lifelong Richmond resident, Robert graduated from Maggie Walker High School and was a diehard Redskins fan. After a short term in the U.S. Navy, he had an over 30-year career at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. Robert was a trustee at The Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He was one of the founding dedicated members of the Regular Social Club. A walk-through viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.