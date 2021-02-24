Menu
Robert L. Harvey Sr.
HARVEY, Robert L. Sr., 81, of Richmond, departed this life on February 18, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Kathryn; three sons, Robert Jr., Ronnie and Ricardo; and their mother, Louise Thomas (Victor); brother, Jack Harvey (Mary); three stepchildren, Tom III (Yolanda) and Lorraine Huskerson and Katrina Mathis; mother-in-law, Louise Hedgebeth (William); three sisters-in-law, Etta Harvey, Barbara Redmond and Candace Bradby (Charles); 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A lifelong Richmond resident, Robert graduated from Maggie Walker High School and was a diehard Redskins fan. After a short term in the U.S. Navy, he had an over 30-year career at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals. Robert was a trustee at The Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He was one of the founding dedicated members of the Regular Social Club. A walk-through viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We share in your barevement in the lost of Robert.
Waverly & Rose Tillar
February 27, 2021
Uncle Jack and Family Beyond the valley of sadness lies the comfort of grace and peace. Sending prayers and love at this difficult time.
Geneva Jones and Family Temple Hills Md
February 26, 2021
Kitty and family my sincerest condolences to you and family
Frances Chavous
February 24, 2021
My condolences to the family.
James Epps USA/RET
February 24, 2021
