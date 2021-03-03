HINGLEY, Robert Lee, of Urbanna, Va., went to be with the Lord Friday night, February 26, 2021. Survivors include parents, Brian and Audrey Hingley; uncles, James Hingley (Debbie), Paul Hingley and Scott Hingley (Kathi); cousins, family, friends; and his loyal dog, Shabuga. Robert was a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church, Cobbs Creek, Va. He was employed by Chesapeake Bay Cabinets in Richmond and had worked several years for his dad's business, Hingley Furniture Restoration Inc., in Urbanna. He graduated from Lee-Davis High School and J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and attended Virginia Commonwealth University. Robert was generous, creative, artistic and created wonderful pieces of jewelry. Robert was conscientious and hard-working, and was happiest when he was doing something constructive with his hands, including working with wood. He enjoyed gemstones, music, looking for ways to help others and studying the Bible. Robert, our love for you is immeasurable — you left us too soon and we are broken-hearted. There are no words to express how much we will miss you, but we know this separation is only temporary — we look forward with great anticipation to seeing you in Heaven! A celebration of Robert's life will be held at Gethsemane Church of Christ, 5146 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va., at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, with Pastor Chris Morgan of Cornerstone Fellowship Church officiating. Interment private. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's memory to Cornerstone Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 126, Cobbs Creek, Va. 23035 or Gethsemane Church of Christ, 5146 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechnicsville, Va. 23111. Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in Me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in Me will never die…" — John 11:25.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.
My memories of Robert as a child and as an incredible young man will always be with me
Lyn Clemente
Friend
February 25, 2022
Robert was always one of my favorite little men to be around and having been a Scout leader for 14 plus
years, I had the opportunity to interact with many other little fellows his age through his growing years. But Robert always found excitement in almost everything in the world around him and brought that enthusiasm and energy to the table with him. It was seemingly impossible not to like Robert and even easier to love him. One of my regrets was the fact that I was seldom able to see him more often over the last many years. When he was growing up, it was easy to see the joy he brought into his Mom and Dad's life, as well with others close to the family. Robert could not have asked for a more loving and wholesome environment through his developing years than that which Brian and Audrey provided for him. His kind hearted and caring character throughout his adult life was a testimony to that gift they gave him by their own example. I know he now resides in a place that represents the peace and harmony he always strived for in life but it's still with a heavy heart that we bid even a temporary farewell to this kind and loving man that all who knew him will miss.
Uncle Jim Hingley
March 5, 2021
My heart is broken with sorrow for you but filled with hope because of the Resurrection and promises of the Lord. He will wipe away our tears and bring us joy in the morning.
Lyn Clemente
March 5, 2021
Rob and myself were blessed to live in 4 different towns at that same time with out planning it over the course of 20 years from Kill Devil Hills NC to Eugene Or, and through this i take it a blessing from GOD. Rob was a good friend kind and true. REST in Peace Brotha. LOVE & LIGHT OLD MAN MARTY.
MARTY HILDERBRAND
March 4, 2021
My heart goes out to everyone affected by this. Rab was one of the most genuinely kind-hearted people I have been fortunate enough to share this experience with. Rest in Paradise my friend... until we meet again.
Caleb Schooley
March 3, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. I went to school with Scott at Tucker and have been to the Hingley home several times as a young teenage. May our Lord comfort all in his mercy and grace.
Wes Mason
March 3, 2021
Our Almighty God will hold you.
Our deepest sympathy.
Love
Teressa and Donnie Pearson
March 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss of Robert...
Prayers for your Family...
Sandra Davis
March 3, 2021
My deepest condolences to you both and your family. Always in my thoughts and prayers.
Lorrie Billups
March 3, 2021
Brian and Audrey Words cannot express our heartfelt sympathy at your loss. May the memories of the good times give you peace and your faith give you strength. Prayers for you and the family.
Everett Winn
March 3, 2021
Robert was one of the kindest and most caring people I know. My life is better for having know him. I hope he is at peace now. I am so sorry for your loss. He was loved my many.
Johnsie Lang
March 3, 2021
God bless you Robert, you were always a great human being to everyone that came in contact with you, you will be missed. Prayers to your family, bless you all