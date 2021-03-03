Robert was always one of my favorite little men to be around and having been a Scout leader for 14 plus years, I had the opportunity to interact with many other little fellows his age through his growing years. But Robert always found excitement in almost everything in the world around him and brought that enthusiasm and energy to the table with him. It was seemingly impossible not to like Robert and even easier to love him. One of my regrets was the fact that I was seldom able to see him more often over the last many years. When he was growing up, it was easy to see the joy he brought into his Mom and Dad's life, as well with others close to the family. Robert could not have asked for a more loving and wholesome environment through his developing years than that which Brian and Audrey provided for him. His kind hearted and caring character throughout his adult life was a testimony to that gift they gave him by their own example. I know he now resides in a place that represents the peace and harmony he always strived for in life but it's still with a heavy heart that we bid even a temporary farewell to this kind and loving man that all who knew him will miss.

Uncle Jim Hingley March 5, 2021