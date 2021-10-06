Menu
Robert G. Hunrath
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
HUNRATH, Robert G., 78, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Hunrath; and is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan Hunrath; four children, Christopher, Barbara, Ann-Marie Hunrath and Jessica Barnard (Glen); six grandchildren, Jamie, Sarah, Blair, Lucas, Amanda and William; two great-grandchildren, Jersey and Josephine; and his brother, Philip Hunrath (Marie). An active member of the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, Robert was also a Third Degree Member and Past Grand Knight of the Albert E. Chipman Council, Knights of Columbus. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., # 203, Roseland, N.J. 07068.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
8
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Oct
9
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
Catholic Church of the Redeemer
8275 Meadowbridge Rd., VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
