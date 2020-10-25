REDFEARN, Robert Huntley Sr., age 94, of Kinsale and Midlothian, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1926, to Daniel Huntley and Susan Fort Redfearn. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a banker by trade. His lifelong passion for boating led him to purchase White Point Marina in Kinsale, Va., in 1966. Robert and his wife, Dorothy, spent many wonderful days on the water extensively traveling to many locations, including Canada and down the Mississippi River. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Parry Redfearn. He is survived by three sons, Daniel Redfearn (Becky), Rob Redfearn (Jan) and Walter Redfearn (Kathy); two daughters, Vickie Evans (Ronald) and Susan Allen (Randy); 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Robert is also survived by his wife, Frances "Fran" Weinhold; her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Andrew and their children. A private family service will be held.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.