JONES, Robert E., entered eternal rest on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He is survived by his devoted stepdaughters, Isadore Jackson (James), Rev. Jane D. Ferguson, Carolyn S. Johnson (Aubrey); devoted grandson, Reginald Cosby Sr.; devoted great-grandson, DaVell Smith (Joy); sister, Pinetta Coleman; brother, Rev. Walter Jones Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m. and also where private funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020. Online condolences at www.owensfuneralservices.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.