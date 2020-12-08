Menu
Robert E. Jones
Owens Funeral Services
104 Green Chimney Ct.
Ashland, VA
JONES, Robert E., entered eternal rest on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He is survived by his devoted stepdaughters, Isadore Jackson (James), Rev. Jane D. Ferguson, Carolyn S. Johnson (Aubrey); devoted grandson, Reginald Cosby Sr.; devoted great-grandson, DaVell Smith (Joy); sister, Pinetta Coleman; brother, Rev. Walter Jones Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services (Ashland), where there will be a public viewing Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m. and also where private funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020. Online condolences at www.owensfuneralservices.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Owens Funeral Services
Ashland, VA
Dec
10
Service
11:00a.m.
Owens Funeral Services
Ashland, VA
Owens Funeral Services
Sympathy Oscar and Portia Stills
Dea.Oscar stills
December 8, 2020
