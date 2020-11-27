ROOP, Robert L., It is with great sadness that the family of Robert L. Roop, 68, announce his passing on November 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Toby Roop. Rob will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Sharon; devoted children, Matthew (Ashley) and Taylor (Ashton); adored grandchildren, Emily, Camren and Sadie. He is also survived by his only brother, David (Bonnie); niece and nephew, Krista Seager, David Roop and their children. Rob retired in 2018 after a long career with Bank of Virginia, Great Coastal Express and Capital One Financial Corporation in Richmond, Va. He and Sharon created a long courtship and marriage making wonderful memories together as they raised two sons. Rob was an integral part of Boy Scouts Troop 715 and Godwin High School Band Boosters, where he enjoyed helping his sons in their activities. His involvement continued with his grandchildren. Rob could be found at every school performance, ballet recital or church Christmas play. He took pride in his family and was there to help and support every day. His kind heartedness will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in his name to Troop 715 BSA, 2613 Kennedy Rd., Henrico, Va. 23233 or Godwin Band Boosters, 2101 Pump Rd., Henrico, Va. 23233. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home Parham Chapel. A private service will be held at 1 p.m. for his immediate family. Interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial and Cremation Park for friends and family at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral