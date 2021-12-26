I met Bob during Matt's Little League days as well as the Travel Baseball scene. He was a devoted dad to Matt and sat watching attentively eating his sunflower seeds. I enjoyed his stories and calm demeanor as well as his manners which were obvious he emphasized to his son. He also was proud of Becky who could "knock it out of the park" with her clam chowder at the concession stands. To Becky and Matt I pray you concentrate on all the good times you had and to Bob may you see many baseball games with your sunflower seeds in heaven.

Brenda Smiy January 15, 2022