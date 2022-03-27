LANIER, Mr. Robert Carlton, 97, of Bogart, Ga., formerly from Amelia, Va., passed away March 21, 2022. Carlton was born in West Edgecombe, N.C., in 1925. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Linda Lanier; his brothers, Henry and Horace Lanier; and his son, Alan Lanier. He is survived by his adored wife of 74 years, Evelyn; his brother, Ted Lanier (Peggy); sister, Betty Lewis; daughters, Anne Flippen (Billy), Gail Hutchins (Peter); son, Bob Lanier (LuGay); nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Carlton served with the 103rd infantry in WWII. The majority of his career as a seedsman was spent in Amelia County as manager of the Crop Improvement Seed Farm. Amelia will always be his "home," where he was an active member of the community and longtime member and leader of the Amelia Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Amelia Baptist Church, with burial following in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia with military honors. The family will gather in the reception hall of the church at 2 p.m. for a time of fellowship and invites everyone to join them.