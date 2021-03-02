Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Spencer Lawrence
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
LAWRENCE, Robert Spencer, was born October 21, 1921 in Bristol, Vt. and died February 27, 2021 in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip D. and Blanche J. Lawrence; brother, Philip D. Lawrence Jr.; and grandson, Robert Parmele Jr. He is survived by his sons, John S. Lawrence (Cindy) of Gray, Tenn. and Steven R. Lawrence (Shelly Parmele) of Richmond; three grandchildren, J. Carter Lawrence (Stephanie) of Kingsport, Tenn., Heather A. Lawrence of San Diego, Calif. and Christopher Parmele of Richmond; and two great-grandchildren, Landyn and Sebastian Parmele. Graveside services will be held 12 p.m. Friday, March 5, in Westhampton Memorial Park. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the caregivers at Beth Sholom Gardens and Healthcare Center for their loving care for the past two years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The COVID-19 Staff Appreciation Fund in care of Beth Sholom Life Care Community, 1600 John Rolfe Pkwy. Richmond, Va. 23238.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.