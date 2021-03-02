LAWRENCE, Robert Spencer, was born October 21, 1921 in Bristol, Vt. and died February 27, 2021 in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip D. and Blanche J. Lawrence; brother, Philip D. Lawrence Jr.; and grandson, Robert Parmele Jr. He is survived by his sons, John S. Lawrence (Cindy) of Gray, Tenn. and Steven R. Lawrence (Shelly Parmele) of Richmond; three grandchildren, J. Carter Lawrence (Stephanie) of Kingsport, Tenn., Heather A. Lawrence of San Diego, Calif. and Christopher Parmele of Richmond; and two great-grandchildren, Landyn and Sebastian Parmele. Graveside services will be held 12 p.m. Friday, March 5, in Westhampton Memorial Park. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the caregivers at Beth Sholom Gardens and Healthcare Center for their loving care for the past two years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The COVID-19 Staff Appreciation Fund in care of Beth Sholom Life Care Community, 1600 John Rolfe Pkwy. Richmond, Va. 23238.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.