MASSEY, Robert Lee "Bob", 86, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Willodean Muire Massey; son, Robert Douglas Massey (Patricia) of Leesburg; daughter, Kelly Massey Owens (Rob) of Mechanicsville; and five grandchildren, Robert Henry Massey, George Benjamin Massey, Julia Caroline Massey, Robert Tyler Owens and Kassidy Paige Owens. Bob was a graduate of Greenville College in Greenville, Illinois and attended R.P.I. (now VCU). He taught and coached at King William High School. His 1956 basketball team won a Virginia State Championship. After 10 years with Owens and Minor, he was employed by Consumat Systems, Inc., where he worked in positions including Sales Manager, Corporate Secretary, Treasurer, Vice President, Executive Vice President, President and CEO. Bob served as a trustee and officer for Hanover Academy in Ashland. His service at The Steward School in Richmond included being Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Bob was a longtime member of Fairmount Christian Church, where he served as a Deacon, an Elder, Chairman of the Church Board, Chairman of the Elders, Chairman of the Finance Team, Chairman of the Fundraising Team and Chairman of the Missions Team. Beginning in 2001, he became Business Administrator for Fairmount Christian Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 8, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to the building fund at Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2020.