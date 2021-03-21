LEE, Robert Franklin, 64, passed away on March 18, 2021. He was born on May 7, 1956 in Petersburg, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Franklin Lee and Doris Williams Lee; and his brother, Kenneth Edward Lee. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debora Roberts Lee; children, Paul Lee (David Richter) and Jessica Lee; brother, William Lee (Sophie); nephews, Rich Lee and Michael Lee (Samantha); stepmother, Bernice Lee; fur babies, Lexy, Lucy, Roxie and Kylo; and cousins, numerous friends and coworkers. Bobby was a member of Unity Baptist Church, as well as the Carson Ruritan Club. He was a loving husband and father who loved the beach, classic cars and Harley Davidson. He never knew a stranger and could find something in common with anyone he met. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Unity Baptist Church, 4951 Mount Sinai Rd., Prince George, Va. 23875. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Unity Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. The family is being served by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.