Robert Franklin Lee
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Petersburg Chapel
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
LEE, Robert Franklin, 64, passed away on March 18, 2021. He was born on May 7, 1956 in Petersburg, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Franklin Lee and Doris Williams Lee; and his brother, Kenneth Edward Lee. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Debora Roberts Lee; children, Paul Lee (David Richter) and Jessica Lee; brother, William Lee (Sophie); nephews, Rich Lee and Michael Lee (Samantha); stepmother, Bernice Lee; fur babies, Lexy, Lucy, Roxie and Kylo; and cousins, numerous friends and coworkers. Bobby was a member of Unity Baptist Church, as well as the Carson Ruritan Club. He was a loving husband and father who loved the beach, classic cars and Harley Davidson. He never knew a stranger and could find something in common with anyone he met. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Unity Baptist Church, 4951 Mount Sinai Rd., Prince George, Va. 23875. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Unity Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. The family is being served by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Unity Baptist Church
4951 Mount Sinai Road, Prince, VA
Mar
24
Service
11:00a.m.
Unity Baptist Church
4951 Mount Sinai Road, Prince, VA
Sorry for your loss
John and Linda Andrews
Friend
March 29, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Linda and John
Friend
March 29, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Debbie and the entire family.
Francisco and Wendy Herrera
March 23, 2021
Deepest sympathy to all the family...
Nina. Lemocks. Stony Creek,Va
March 22, 2021
Bobby, I enjoyed the years we you in the sound booth at Unity Baptist Church you were a great friend and I will miss you my Friend.
Leon Damron
March 21, 2021
Our condolences. Always a good guy when we went to the races. God Bless
Dennis and Paula Williams
March 20, 2021
