PAULEY, Robert Lee, 67, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life October 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Janie Harris and Roosevelt Pauley. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Toni Pauley; son, Bryce Pauley; stepson, Bryant Hampton; two sisters, Sallymae and Florence Pauley; four aunts, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Friday, October 9, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Funeral service 9 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at March Funeral Home Chapel, where live streaming will be available on the website. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.