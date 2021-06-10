Menu
Robert Webster "Bob" Lehmann
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
LEHMANN, Robert "Bob" Webster, age 61, of Powhatan, Virginia, lost his battle with cancer on Monday, June 7, 2021. Born in Richmond, Virginia and a graduate of Huguenot High, he is survived by his wife, Fern H. Lehmann; his mother, Delores J. Barrett; four sons, Robert B. Lehmann, Andrew W. Lehmann, Eric T. Lehmann, Benjamin W. Lehmann; and daughters-in-law, Emily S. Lehmann, Kristin L. Lehmann; sisters, Kathy Clymer and Susan Hughson; his brother-in-law, Lee Clymer; and his nieces, Ashley Lenhart and Kristen Hughson. His brothers, Emile A. Lehmann III and John H. Lehmann preceded him in death. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, who enjoyed teaching his sons all he knew. Bob was employed by Soar365 as a maintenance specialist for Camp Baker location in Chesterfield, Va. His hard working, no-nonsense attitude, dedication and initiative were appreciated by all. Bob had great commitment and compassion for the disabled community and employees alike and was promoted to Maintenance Manager, supervising maintenance and custodial staff, as well as maintaining five locations. We will miss his "dad" jokes and sense of humor, as well as his dedication to everything he held dear. A Celebration of Life will be held at Park365 on Friday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Soar365 in Bob's honor at soar365.givesmart.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Park365
VA
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
I had the opportunity to work with Bob on a project at Camp Baker. Bob was so good to work with.... very difficult to learn of Bob's passing. My thoughts are with Bob's family at this difficult time.
Jack Hasten
Work
June 21, 2021
Going miss you Bob rest easy my friend. My condolences to the family
Michael Harrison
Work
June 17, 2021
Gone way to soon ... rest in peace brother Luv ya
Kathy
Family
June 17, 2021
I am saddened to learn of Bobby´s passing. He was a good person and a friend to all. He was special.
Brenda Nuckols
Family
June 12, 2021
I am saddened by this. I have such fond memories of Bob from Huguenot High School. My thoughts and prayers are with his family
Sheryl Nicholls
Friend
June 10, 2021
It is with deepest sympathy "I wish you healing and peace"
Richard Hunt
Other
June 10, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Bob's death. He was a great co-worker at SOAR365 & a sweet guy who became a friend. He always involved the Westwood program folks in projects that were going on at that building, went out of his way to speak to everyone, & was a super advocate for people dealing with different barriers. He will be missed.
Brenda Coleman
Work
June 10, 2021
Bob's smile and wit will be miss by us all.
Bonnie Greene
Work
June 10, 2021
