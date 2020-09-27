ADAMS, Robert Louis, 82, of Lakeside, passed away September 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ann and Henry Adams. He is survived by his life partner of 45 years, Kevin Wayne Johnson; sister, Linda Sparks; two brothers, Donald Adams (Betty) and Barry Adams (Denise); four special nephews, Donnie, Steve, Tony and Kevin; and two special nieces, Tara and Amy. A graveside ceremony will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph Street. A special thank you to Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad for always being there and the nurses and hospice at Henrico Doctors' Hospital – Forest for their continued care.

