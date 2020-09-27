Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Louis Adams
ADAMS, Robert Louis, 82, of Lakeside, passed away September 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ann and Henry Adams. He is survived by his life partner of 45 years, Kevin Wayne Johnson; sister, Linda Sparks; two brothers, Donald Adams (Betty) and Barry Adams (Denise); four special nephews, Donnie, Steve, Tony and Kevin; and two special nieces, Tara and Amy. A graveside ceremony will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph Street. A special thank you to Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad for always being there and the nurses and hospice at Henrico Doctors' Hospital – Forest for their continued care.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mount Calvary Cemetery
1400 S. Randolph Street
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.