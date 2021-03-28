MAIDEN, Robert Samuel "Bob", 86, passed away March 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emory L. and Courtney H. Maiden; brothers and sisters, Emory "John," Thomas, Joseph "Carter" Maiden, Ann Urbine, Martha Martin and Rose Lewis. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan A. Maiden; daughters, Kathy M. Nestor (Keith) and Robin M. Driver (Heath); grandchildren, Anthony D. Maiden (Jessica), Matthew E. Driver and Samantha A. Driver. He retired from the state of Virginia with 43 years of service. He had a great love for his family, friends and a love for the outdoors to include fishing, boating and working in his flower garden. The Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where the family will recieve friends from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Hwy., South Chesterfield, Va. 23834. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.