Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Samuel "Bob" Maiden
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
MAIDEN, Robert Samuel "Bob", 86, passed away March 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emory L. and Courtney H. Maiden; brothers and sisters, Emory "John," Thomas, Joseph "Carter" Maiden, Ann Urbine, Martha Martin and Rose Lewis. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan A. Maiden; daughters, Kathy M. Nestor (Keith) and Robin M. Driver (Heath); grandchildren, Anthony D. Maiden (Jessica), Matthew E. Driver and Samantha A. Driver. He retired from the state of Virginia with 43 years of service. He had a great love for his family, friends and a love for the outdoors to include fishing, boating and working in his flower garden. The Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where the family will recieve friends from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Hwy., South Chesterfield, Va. 23834. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Mar
31
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Apr
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
17111 Jefferson Davis Hwy., South Chesterfield, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Joan and family, Sorry to hear the passing of Bobby, Such a Great Guy. Thoughts and prayers your way. May the grief pass ever so gently and all the joyful memories last forever Take care, Pat Martin
Pat Martin
March 30, 2021
I´m going to miss you Uncle Bob. I had a blast fishing with you and Norwood. Love you Uncle Bob
Jonathan Taylor
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results